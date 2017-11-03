Hockey: Classy Conway nets five times as Lancaster 1s put nine past Leyland and Chorley

Lancaster travelled to Leyland and Chorley early on Saturday and claimed all three points with a convincing 9-0 victory.

Lancaster made a great start, scoring two goals in the first four minutes – the first came from Nicola Conway who deflected the ball passed the goalkeeper after Cath Foy fired a cross into the D.

The second was scored by Jayde Christeansen who ran the length of the pitch, dived towards the baseline to reach a ball crossed in from the right and powerfully swept it into the corner of the goal.

Lancaster scored a further four goals in the first half, taking a 6-0 lead into half-time.

The third goal came after Conway slotted it through to Julie Walker who spun around the goalkeeper, tapping it into the goal.

The fourth was also scored by Walker, whose deft touch from a Toni Fagan cross gave the goalkeeper no chance to react and save.

Walker then earned her hat-trick after tapping the ball into the net after Chloe Ranson fired in a cross from the left-hand side.

Conway scored to make it six after flicking the ball into the net from a well-drilled one-two short corner routine.

Shortly after the half-time break Heather Andrew and Katie Benter took a quick hit out, feeding the ball to Christeansen.

Christeansen then found Conway at the opposite end of the pitch who was able to reverse stick shot past the goalkeeper, taking the score to 7-0 and claiming her hat-trick in the process.

Conway scored the final two goals, both of which came from powerful strikes around the goalkeeper to round off a dominant performance as Lancaster put pressure on the other teams at the top of the league table.

* Lancaster 2s bowed out of the Caley Trophy after losing 2-0 away at Flyde 3s at the weekend.

Fylde started on the front footwith Rebecca Halliwell in the Lancaster goal being forced into some important saves to keep her side in the game.

However, a great run down the wing to the baseline saw the ball played around the Lancaster defence, resulting in an easy tap in at the back post to make it 1-0 to Flyde.

Lancaster pushed for an equaliser before half-time, with Beth Fletcher and Emily Verden going close, but they couldn’t make the all-important breakthrough.

In the second half Jo Higgs had the best chance for Lancaster but saw her shot to the top-right corner was saved by the ‘keeper.

Fylde then struck again with a perfectly worked penalty corner routine, which saw the injector make a great deflection into the corner.

Lancaster pushed for a goal late on but they just fell short.