Hockey: Belshire at double in LMHC draw

Lancaster and Morecambe Hockey Club’s men’s first team maintained their unbeaten home record on Saturday.

Two drag flicks from Alex Belshire saw LMHC draw 2-2 with Alderly Edge 2s in a North Men’s League Division One clash that could have gone either way.

The result leaves them sitting third from bottom but level on eight points with the three sides above them.

The men’s seconds beat Lytham St Annes 2s 2-0 in North West Men’s League Division Five North North while in Division Six North North the thirds drew 3-3 with Kirkby Lonsdale 3s.

It was a good team performance as youth and experience mixed well, Ben Brookes on target twice with Sam Pearce also scoring a fine goal.

In the Lancashire Central Women’s League Premier Division the ladies’ first team played out a goalless draw with Fylde 1s as Jess Patterson took player of the match honours.

In Division One the seconds lost 4-0 to Blackpool 1s.

Player of the match Lisa Turner couldn’t prevent LMHC’s seaside rivals running out convincing winners.

Lancaster and Morecambe did see a penalty flick saved but Jade Yarwood made the difference with a fine hat-trick, Amy Partington also on target.

Birthday girl Harriet Patterson scored as the thirds beat Leyland and Chorley 3s 2-1 in Division Three.

In a game played in freezing conditions with a second-half hailstorm player of the match Patterson gave her side a half-time lead.

L&C dominated large parts of the second half though and were level 10 minutes from time.

There was more drama to come however as LMHC won a penalty corner in the final minute with Sarah Garnett scoring the winning goal.