HMV confirms return to Lancaster

HMV are set to return to Lancaster.

The company said it was “very close to putting a timetable together for the store’s opening” but hasn’t yet revealed the new location.

HMV Lancaster closed in 2013 after 17 years in the city and the unit in Market Square was occupied by Morrisons Local and then MyLocal, which closed last year.

The unit has been empty since then, but Elston Holdings Ltd, which owns Marketgate Shopping Centre, had applied to convert the ground and first floor of the building into a two storey restaurant.

There are a number of empty buildings in Lancaster city centre, including the former BHS and Ann Summers in Market Street.

Lancaster City Council said the currently empty former Millets shop in Cheapside, which is council owned, had already been taken by another business.

The former Post Office in Meeting House Lane is also currently empty.

There were local rumours that clothing chain H&M were interested in moving into the former BHS store, but the company said it had no plans to move into Lancaster.

A spokeswoman for HMV said: “I am happy to confirm that we have secured a site for the city’s new hmv store.

We are very close to putting a timetable together for the store’s opening and will issue a statement at a later time revealing the store’s location and opening date.

“We’re delighted that the people of Lancaster will soon have access to the very best film, music, games, technology and merchandise right on their doorstep. “We look forward to returning to Lancaster where hmv had a presence for seventeen years from 1996.”

Read more HERE