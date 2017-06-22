Historic train crane fenced off for repairs

A piece of Lancaster’s industrial heritage has been cordoned off while it awaits repair work.

Parts of the Green Ayre crane, which is situated in the riverside park off North Road, are in a bad state of repair and the monument has now been fenced off.

The riverside park, also home to a skate ramp, was formerly the site of Lancaster Green Ayre Railway Station and coal yards on the Little North Western line, which opened in 1849 between Morecambe and Leeds.

According to the Archaeology UK website, passenger train services between Morecambe and Wennington ceased on January 1 1966 but coal trains continued to use the line as far as the power station in Caton Road until 1976.

After the closure of the power station the site of the station at Green Ayre was cleared and landscaped.

The crane came from Hornby station and was erected to commemorate the former use of the site.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “Recent discussions have taken place on site with a contractor to discuss renovation of the crane.

“Close examination of the structure and the rotten state of the support timbers suggested that the crane had become unsafe and protective measures needed to be taken whilst the council awaits costings for its renovation.

“This is likely to involve dismantling the crane and transporting it to a workshop where the timbers will be replaced, cast iron elements shot blasted and repainted before the structure is remounted on site.”

The riverside park was opened on April 12 1978 by the Right Worshipful the Mayor of Lancaster Councillor H Holgate.