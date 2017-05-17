Heysham youngster helps grant wishes to ill children

A Heysham youngster has handed over £1,880 to Make A Wish Foundation – a charity which grants magical wishes to seriously ill children.

Niamh Barnsley-Ryan, who is a member of City of Lancaster Triathlon and Carnforth Otters, raised the money for the children’s charity, along with more than £2,000 for the redevelopment of Bay Cottage Play Area, in Heysham, by completing an 874-mile triathlon within a year.

“I love doing a triathlon and so it was great to swim, cycle and run the distance of Land’s End to John O’Groats, to make other kids smile too,” said Niamh, 10.

Lucy Leeming, of Make-A-Wish, offered her thanks. Niamh has purchased play equipment for the park, which closed in October 2015. The Bay Cottage Play Area is scheduled to open before summer, when the first of phase three is completed.