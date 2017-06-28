Heysham school installs new security scan system

New security measures are now in place at a Heysham primary school.

Any visitors who attend Trumacar Primary School, on Combermere Road, are required to sign into their new digital system at reception.

The system asks visitors to create an account, filling in details of who they are, who they are visiting and where they have travelled from.

It then takes a picture of the guest which is saved to their account.

Once signed in the system will print a sticker containing your picture, name and a barcode which is then scanned to sign in and out.

Headteacher Paul Slater said the system is “added security for the school” and it is hoped to be soon used as a digital register for pupils.

He said: “We are not the only school to have this, a few others in the area have this system.

“In the future if we have a fire, if a pupil hasn’t signed out and they are still in the building, I can show that to a firefighter, and they can get in and get them out.

“It is an added security measure for the school, and makes it more accessible for staff.”