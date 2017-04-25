Heysham DJ on TV quiz show

A Heysham DJ has appeared on hit television quiz show Fifteen To One.

Peter Roberts, better known as DJ Johnny Pep, was a contestant on today’s episode of the Channel 4 quiz hosted by Sandi Toksvig.

Pep will also feature on Wednesday and Thursday’s editions.

The nightclub DJ has previously appeared on TV shows The Weakest Link, Come Dine With Me, May the Best House Win, Four Rooms and Posh Pawn.

You can see Pep’s TV appearance HERE.

Tune in to Channel 4 at 3pm on Wednesday and Thursday to see how he gets on.