Heysham counts down to re-opening of Royal pub

An historic Heysham pub is gearing up to open its doors to villagers after a major makeover.

The Royal Hotel in Heysham village has been closed since September last year to undergo a renovation by owner’s Daniel Thwaites PLC.

A team of 40, including some original staff, have been appointed and training takes place this week to prepare for the official opening on Monday April 24.

Paul Turner, the new general manager at The Royal, has said the project has felt like a long time coming.

“We want to make the Royal part of the village again,” said Mr Turner who has worked for Thwaites for eight years.

“It is such an old building, it is important we keep as many of the old features as we can.”

The pub, on Main Street, dates back to 1502 and has been used as a hostelry since 1730 but recently only around 25 per cent of the space was being used.

The snug has been kept within the pub and features such as a log-burner, a cast-iron stove, and an old door leading to what was the barn (located in the ladies toilets) have been accentuated.

Each roof tile has also been carefully cleaned and fitted back into place.

The Royal will include 11 ensuite bedrooms, a transformed bar, dining and outdoor areas.