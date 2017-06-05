Heysham Atoms 22-32 West Bank Bears

Heysham Atoms succumbed to the West Bank Bears from Widnes as another two competition points passed them by in a fiery encounter at the Trimpell ground.

The Atoms got off to a dreadful start and within 20 minutes they were 22-0 down.

On the 70 minute mark came the most crucial decision of the game as the Atoms fight back was in full swing at 26-22 to West Bank.

Captain Jamie Cottle made a scything break from deep inside his own half, only being stopped 20 yards from the line.

He offloaded to Kyel Dempsey who in turn promoted the ball to Dan Helme who had a clear run to the line with no defenders in sight.

The referee baffled supporters,players and officials alike by calling the play back for a ‘crossing’ offence and a penalty awarded to West Bank.

This call soon turned into a nightmare as the Bears moved up field to score the final points of the game.

The Atoms were behind from the first set of six in the game as some woeful defending allowed West Bank’s speedy left winger to get away far too easily and finish from the half way.

A dropped ball whilst on the attack saw the Atoms scramble back to their own half but from the next scrum they got their numbers wrong and the left winger went over.

He then completed his 16 minute hat-trick on the next attack as a ragged looking Atoms defence had no answers.

The pain continued as the Atoms conceded again but Billy Livingstone darted over from dummy half and the Atoms were finally on the board.

Al Crookall then fed Jack Edmondson who powered over the line to add to the Atoms’ score.

The next period of play was over-aggressive and the referee took action with a spate of red and yellow cards.

Man of the Match Dan Helme set off on a mazy, side stepping run 20 yards from the line making it to the touch down to the right of the posts for an outstanding individual score, lifting the Atoms.

Somewhat against the run of play Widnes pulled away again as they scored wide out on their left, taking the score to 26 -16 , but back came the Atoms and two sharp passes got Edmondson one on one with his opposite number and he had enough strength to get over the line.

Livingstone made his third successful kick bringing the scores to 26-22 with 14 minutes remaining.

With 10 minutes left to play came the gut wrenching decision which West Bank gleefully accepted.

Widnes’ hooker took full advantage of the Atoms’ disappointment, making a break from the resulting penalty. He beat the Atoms last line of defence and scored the most crucial of tries under the posts.