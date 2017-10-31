Heysham allotment group’s £10k lottery funding windfall

A community project in Heysham is celebrating after being awarded £10,000 in lottery funding towards extra security at their site.

Greenfingers Community Project, based at Daisy Bank Allotments in Smithy Lane, applied to the Big Lottery Fund for a grant of £10,000 to pay for security fencing around the site.

Greenfingers Allotment group celebrating �10,000 lottery funding to replace fencing which keeps being vandalised at Daisy Bank Allotments, Heysham. Pictured is Dorothy Kirkley

The group has suffered a number of incidents of vandalism over the last few years and new fencing will help to prevent this from continuing to happen.

Secretary Dorothy Kirkley said the group felt very fortunate to have been awarded the funding.

She said: “We have had quite a few break-ins and incidences of vandalism and theft. Some of the land is quite easy for people to get into so we wanted to replace the fencing and improve some of the more vulnerable areas of the site. We applied for lottery funding and were lucky enough to receive it.”

The group will be using local firm Alpha to carry out the work.

Greenfingers Allotment group celebrating �10,000 lottery funding to replace fencing which keeps being vandalised at Daisy Bank Allotments, Heysham. Pictured is Chris Richmond

The group of allotment holders was set up five years ago on old cattle grazing land belonging to Lancaster City Council. They now rent it from the council for a peppercorn rent of £1 a year.

However, after five years signs of wear and tear were beginning to show and so the group decided to apply for funding.

Greenfingers Allotment group celebrating �10,000 lottery funding to replace fencing which keeps being vandalised at Daisy Bank Allotments, Heysham. Pictured is Les Jones

Greenfingers Allotment group celebrating �10,000 lottery funding to replace fencing which keeps being vandalised at Daisy Bank Allotments, Heysham. Pictured is Jan Jones

Greenfingers Allotment group celebrating �10,000 lottery funding to replace fencing which keeps being vandalised at Daisy Bank Allotments, Heysham. Pictured is Colin Kirkley