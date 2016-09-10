Helpline can help on World Suicide Prevention Day

People suffering from low mood or distress on World Suicide Prevention Day are being encouraged to contact a special helpline.

Lancashire’s Wellbeing and Mental Health Helpline provides a listening ear for people across the county who may be feeling low, lonely or experiencing mental health problems.

It also signposts callers to additional services including mental health teams and services to help with overall wellbeing including eating disorders, domestic violence and sleeping problems.

World Suicide Prevention Day is on Saturday, September 10.

The helpline can be contacted on 0800 915 4640 and is open Monday to Friday 7pm to 11pm and Saturday and Sunday 12 midday to 12 midnight.

“It can be such lonely time for anyone who is feeling low or experiencing common mental health problems,” said Perri McGovern from the Wellbeing and Mental Health Helpline.

“We understand that it can be very difficult for people to take that first step and seek the support that they need. The helpline would like to remind residents in Lancashire that we are here to talk and they don’t have to suffer alone.”

The helpline has dealt with many callers who have felt so distressed that they have contemplated taking their own life.

The trained helpline operators have shown care, compassion and provided the support so many people have needed, at the right time.

One caller testimonial states: “The Wellbeing and Mental Health Helpline has saved my life; I was feeling extremely suicidal when I called to talk to someone.

“Fortunately that volunteer provided the listening ear I was in need of. For that I am so grateful as I wouldn’t be alive today if it wasn’t for them. Thank you.”

Figures from The World Health Organisation estimate that over 800,000 suicides take place every year, making this one person every 40 seconds.

The purpose of World Suicide Prevention Day is to raise awareness around the globe that suicide can be prevented.

For more information about the Wellbeing and Mental Health Helpline, please visit www.lancs-mentalhealthhelpline.nhs.uk or call them on 0800 9154640.