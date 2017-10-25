Help needed as Lancaster Clothes Rail makes a comeback

Lancaster Clothes Rail is making a comeback!

The rail was set up last winter to provide people in need with warm clothing, bedding and other useful items.

And now that the cold weather is approaching, the team behind the clothes rail is looking to set it up again in the city centre.

They desperately need donations to get it up and running again, including coats, jackets, jumpers, trousers, warm socks, shoes and sleeping bags.

Both male and female clothing items are needed. As it’s a clothes rail, they can only accommodate a limited number of items.

For those able to, please go along to Market Square in Lancaster at noon this Saturday, October 28, with a small bag of the requested clothing.

Please message the Lancaster Clothes Rail on Facebook or call 07944 663420 to confirm you are going so they can get an idea of the amount of donations.