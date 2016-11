A retired police officer has released a picture of his broken bike helmet which could have saved his life in a bid to remind cyclists to always wear head gear.

Retired bobbie Colin Morris came off his bike on the ice on Friday and suffered injuries to his pelvis and hip.

He said: “The cycle helmet was broken by the impact on the left hand side. Doctors said it saved me from a serious head injury. I’ve seen lots of head injuries and worse due to no safety gear. It’s a timely reminder.”