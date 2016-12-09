Winter vomiting bug hits Ward 36 at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary

Norovirus, which causes diarrhoea and vomiting, has been confirmed on Ward 36 at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary (RLI).

Bryan Rackstraw, Lead Nurse for Infection Prevention and Control, at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT), said: “I can confirm that the Norovirus has caused sickness and/or diarrhoea amongst some patients and staff on Ward 36 at the RLI.

“Norovirus is a common cause for diarrhoea and/or vomiting and is often referred to as the ‘winter vomiting bug’ because it has, historically been more common in winter, although Norovirus does circulate throughout the year.

Whilst visiting to Ward 36 at the RLI is not affected, friends and relatives visiting their loved ones are being advised:

*Not to visit any UHMBT hospital or clinic if they have suffered symptoms of diarrhoea or vomiting within the last 48 hours

*Not to visit with young children

*Only two visitors to a bed

*To remember to hand wash with soap and water on entrance to and exit from the ward area

*Only visit their own relatives/friends and not to visit communal areas within the hospital

Bryan said: “Norovirus can spread rapidly in closed environments such as hospitals, schools and care homes. Diarrhoea and vomiting can be spread through contact with an infected person, by contact with contaminated surfaces or by consuming contaminated food or water.

“I would ask that public and staff support us and I would like to apologise for any disruptions caused to patients or visitors during this time.”