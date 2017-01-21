Town’s care home is among best in country

A Garstang nursing home has been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Cornmill Nursing Home in Bonds Lane is one of only three nursing homes in the North West to be rated ‘Outstanding’ by the CQC and has been recognised as one of the leading homes nationally with only one per cent of nursing homes inspected achieving outstanding.

George Hill, from Cornmill Nursing Home said: “The ‘Outstanding’ rating is a fantastic achievement, the reward to staff for the tremendous amount of team work and dedication supported by numerous professional allied services.

“Our vision has always been to provide the highest quality of care and to receive such recognition by the CQC makes us all feel very proud.

“We constantly strive to provide the very best personalised care and lifestyle for all our residents which is continually identified throughout the report by the residents themselves, families, visitors and health care professionals. All these people are the true ambassadors for our service.”

Debbie Westhead, the CQC’s deputy chief inspector of adult social care in the north, said: “We found a service that people spoke about extremely positively, and staff were constantly referred to as kind and caring by those that we spoke to as part of this inspection.

“We also found a welcoming, homely atmosphere where visitors were encouraged.

“There was an impressive emphasis placed on achieving the best results for people’s health and wellbeing goals.

“From the moment we arrived we found an exceptionally well trained staff team that had formed meaningful relationships with people using this service.

“This approach enabled people to feel in control and we saw the improvements to people’s health and wellbeing as a result of this.

“The whole team should be very proud of the service they are providing.”