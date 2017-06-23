Top NHS Digital nurse visit

The Chief Nurse from NHS Digital visited Morecambe Bay to see some of the work being delivered as part of the hospital trust’s Electronic Patient Record (EPR) Optimisation Programme.

During her tour of the Trust, Anne Cooper spoke to a number of doctors and nurses and gained a better understanding of the programme of work the Trust has committed to in order to improve the EPR. These changes are designed to ensure that the EPR delivers faster and better quality clinical information to the clinicians and nurses at the point of care.

Anne Cooper said: “It’s encouraging for me to see how clearly nursing is leading itsown way here in terms of digital maturity and how it’s become embedded into the nursing culture.

“The really strong, powerful nursing leadership here means Morecambe Bay are really setting the pace.

“It’s really encouraging from a professional point of view to be somewhere where that’s happening.

Joanne Morse, Deputy Chief Nurse, UHMBT, said: “It was a real coup for Morecambe Bay that Anne took time out of her busy schedule to come and visit us.”