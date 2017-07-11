Tea party at Lancaster hospital provides great therapy

A new regular music and tea party event bringing sunshine to hospital patients with dementia and chronic illness has been a huge success.

The event, a social afternoon with tea, cake and music with the aim of lifting patients’ spirits and improving well-being, will now take place monthly at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Former Morecambe High School pupil and singer Bexi Owen, who set up the Mind on Music charity earlier this year to promote health and well-being through the use of music and sound and who sings at the events, said: “It’s so lovely to have something to break up the patients’ day and bring sunshine.

“Music and sound have proven benefits and can really help those with chronic illness. The event went really well and the patients loved it, they really did enjoy it and it’s something different for them.

“I usually sing songs from the 50s and 60s and from that people get memory recognition and social awareness and come out of themselves.

“My next event is at Furness General Hsopital then I will be doing a full tour of the UK, each month singing in a different area. I want to take it to as many places as possible!”

Bexi organised the event with the help of dementia matron Dianne Smith, ward matron Nicole Dixon and support from volunteers from the Royal Voluntary Service at the RLI.

If you would like to volunteer with Mind on Music, email Bexi on bexiowen@live.co.uk.