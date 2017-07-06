Take part in a short online survey on home care services

Do you currently receive a home care service?

Are you a friend, relative or carer for someone who does?

Healthwatch Lancashire wants to hear your views on the service you receive.

Healthwatch Lancashire, working with East Lancashire CCG, will undertake a series of interviews and surveys to find out what matters most to people who receive care in their own home.

If you receive home care services, and would like to share your experiences, we would like to hear your views about any areas which you feel could be improved.

To leave your feedback, please complete a short online survey at this link: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/HWLhomecarefeedback.

If you would like to take part in this survey but require support please ask a relative or carer to contact Healthwatch Lancashire on 01524 239100.

The feedback you share will help us to understand what is important to you so that we can help influence improvements within home care services.

Healthwatch Lancashire is the public voice on health and social care in the county of Lancashire providing an independent lay person’s view of health and social care services people receive.

Visit www.healthwatchlancashire.co.uk.