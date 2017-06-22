Sign up to become a blood donor and start saving lives

NHS Blood and Transplant is urging people to say #ImThere and start saving lives by registering as new blood donors during National Blood Week (June 19-25).

Over the last year, 900,000 people have given up their time to help patients in need. But 200,000 new blood donors are needed each year to ensure that patients in the future have access to the blood they need, when they need it.

Last year, 20762 people in Lancashire gave blood at least once. But new blood donors are crucial for ensuring we have the right mix of blood groups to meet patient need in the years to come.

There is a particular need for more young people, who will become the next generation of donors. Half of all donors in England are over 45 so it’s important to recruit younger people to donate blood to help meet patient needs now and in the future.

There are also more black donors needed to give blood and help save the lives of patients with sickle cell disease across England.

Donating blood should take no more than an hour from appointment time and each donation can save or improve up to three lives.

In general, as long as you are fit and healthy, weigh over 7 stone 12 lbs (50kg) and are aged between 17 and 66 (up to 70 if you have given blood before) you should be able to give blood.

To sign up as a new donor or book an appointment, visit: www.blood.co.uk or call 0300 123 23 23.