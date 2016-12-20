Safe sex appeal in run-up to Christmas

People in Morecambe and Lancaster are being reminded to stay sexually safe this Christmas to avoid contracting a sexually transmitted infection (STI) or getting pregnant unintentionally.

Lancashire Care Foundation Trust’s Contraception and Sexual Health (CaSH) under 25s service is advising people to practice safe sex during the festive season and can provide advice if things go wrong or people need support.

With lots of people socialising and attending parties at this time of the year, it is important to be prepared just in case unplanned sex resulting in an STI or unwanted pregnancy occurs. This is all the more important when alcohol is flowing and inhibitions lowered. To contact your local CaSH team, book an appointment or find out about ‘drop-ins,’ call 01772 401140.