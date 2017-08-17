Review of blood donor sessions is underway in area

NHS Blood and Transplant is writing to local blood donors to let them know about potential changes to donation sessions .

A review is underway of the current number of blood donation sessions in the area.

The review will look at potentially revising donation sessions so that we can collect more blood at our larger and more accessible venues.Donation teams run sessions in venues such as church halls, community centres and village halls across the area.

The proposal is that some sessions would have more frequent visits from the donation team, while some sessions may close.

Where possible, affected donors will be invited to donate at an alternative session, but it is appreciate d some donors may not be able to travel.

Mike Stredder, Director of Blood Donation at NHS Blood and Transplant said: “While hospitals are using less blood that in previous years, we still need to collect 1.5m units of blood a year. We look forward to seeing our loyal donors at their next donation.”

Every blood donation can save or improve up to three lives and each day NHS Blood and Transplant needs around 6,000 donors to give blood at sessions across England to meet patient need.

To find out more about blood donation, visit www.blood.co.uk