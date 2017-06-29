Reports capture views on cervical screening and jabs

Healthwatch Lancashire has published three reports which capture views from the public about cervical screening, flu jabs and other immunisation programmes.

A need was identified to undertake public and patient engagement to support potential changes to service delivery regarding uptake of screening and immunisation programmes.

During this project Healthwatch Lancashire, Healthwatch Blackpool and Healthwatch Blackburn with Darwin received feedback from 245 women through engagement activities in the community and an online survey, as well as from a further 60 offenders across four prisons and 14 men and women from travelling communities.

Sheralee Turner-Birchall, Chief Executive at Healthwatch Lancashire, said: “Healthwatch Lancashire is committed to listening to patients and members of the public in Lancashire and making sure their views and experiences are heard by those who run, plan and regulate health and social care services.”

The three reports ‘Cervical Screening in Lancashire’, ‘Screening and Immunisation in the Traveller Community’ and ‘Screening and Immunisation in Lancashire Prisons’ can be read and downloaded online at www.healthwatchlancashire.co.uk/reports in the ‘Special Reports’ tab.