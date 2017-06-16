Quit smoking and regain your lung health

With smoking rates in Lancashire higher than the national average, the Quit Squad want to highlight the specialist support that is available for smokers during Breathe Easy Week June 12 to 18 .

Breathe Easy Week is an annual awareness event organised by the British Lung Foundation which focuses on lung health.

The Quit Squad is supporting the campaign by raising raise awareness of the negative effects of tobacco.

Gareth Beck from the Quit Squad said: “Smoking tobacco is the biggest avoidable cause of death in the UK with smokers, on average, living 10 years less than non-smokers. It’s a fact that smoking tobacco is harmful to you and those around you.

“This is because tobacco smoke contains over 5,000 chemicals including tar and nicotine. When you smoke, these chemicals go straight into your lungs and then through to the rest of the body.

“Many of these chemicals are poisonous and over 70 of them are known to cause cancer. It is never too late to quit and you are four times more likely to stop smoking with expert help.”

The Quit Squad is a service delivered by Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust and funded by Lancashire County Council. You can access the service in your local community by visiting a drop-in clinic (for which no appointments are required) or by attending a one-to-one session.

The Quit Squad also offers sessions in the community and workplace.

For further details, telephone 0800 3286297, visit www.quitsquad.nhs.uk, or follow the Quit Squad on Twitter @LancashireCare #QuitSquad.