Pop into the diabetes centre

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust is opening the doors of its Diabetes Centre at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary as part of diabetes week.

This year the theme is: Know Diabetes. Fight Diabetes.

The centre’s five consultation rooms will feature resources and education and the chance to talk to staff about:

*Structured education – DESMOND

*Putting feet first

*Reducing diabetes risk

*Living well with diabetes-sport hobbies, eating out

*Preconception education

The centre, which was inspired by a patient story at a Board of Directors meeting in 2014, was officially opened by former Mayor of Lancaster and Councillor Robert Redfern on Wednesday April 5.

Deborah Whittle, Advanced Nurse Practitioner, UHMBT, said: “Patient empowerment to self-manage their diabetes through education is an essential element of diabetes care. This is a fantastic opportunity for people to talk to professionals and find out more about diabetes . “

The centre is open from 1pm to 4pm all week.