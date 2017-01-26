Open weekend for Lancaster’s 315 gym

315 gym on Caton Road in Lancaster is holding an open weekend this weekend.

The open weekend will give you a brief insight on how 3-1-5 is for everyone.

It’s about making fitness inclusive and easy for all.

In simple terms, that means 3-1-5, who organise an annual open day, has laid on loads of free classes, free gym passes and taster sessions all weekend.

You will get the opportunity to use the swimming pool, classes and general fitness equipment seeing what is best for you.

Not only that but all the staff will be on hand to give you the best advice as to what is the best approach for you.

Going to a gym or health club is about so much more than just running on a treadmill or lifting some weights and the staff can talk you through what’s going to get you the results that work for you.

With state of the art equipment it offers something unique that means you’ll get faster results.

Contact 315 gym on 01524 237315 for more information.