No obstacle too tough for Joseph

A brave eight-year-old boy who had a brain tumour is raising money for the hospital that treated him by completing a muddy obstacle course with his friends.

Joseph Waddington, of Arkholme, who has twin brothers George andLeo, five, had a benign tumour removed at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital in February.

Now Joseph, whose parents Katy and David did Badass Mucker and BornSurvivor last year, wants to raise as much money as possible for the children’s hospital by completing the obstacle course with his schoolfriends, called the Arkholme Mudlarks.

Mum Katy said: “Joseph was suffering from increasingly bad headaches from Christmas 2015, they became more frequent and more painful over that few months, he was also being very sick. Doctors gave Joseph and MRI scan and found a large fluid filled area at the back of his brain.

“Doctors at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital said it was something called ‘Pylocytic Astrocytoma’ and they decided they would need to remove it.

“It is a very overwhelming thing to stand back and look at each and every member of staff at each hospital, all having undergone years of their lives, training, learning and working, all to save my baby boy.

“Joseph has been desperate to do a Badass Mucker event since we did it last year. Him and his friend Billy from school discussed doing this one and it seemed like an excellent way to raise money.

“Joseph goes to Arkholme CofE primary school,and when this happened he had only been at the school for 18 months. We received such lovely messages of support and offers of help from teachers and parents.

“Bringing together a team of children from such a wonderful community just seems perfect!”.

So far, 22 children have signed up for Badass Mucker Junior, which is at Halton Park on Saturday October 8 and is 17+ muddy obstacles, climbing, swinging, crawling, sliding. Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Joseph-Waddington.