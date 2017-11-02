New films help with inhalers

Better Care Together is releasing two new films which aim to help users of inhalers to get the maximum benefit from them.

The new films join 11 others in Better Care Together’s suite of self-care films published onYouTube, which have been now viewed in excess of 8,000 times.

GP Muhammad Farhan Amin said: “Incorrect inhaler use means that people who use inhalers may not be getting the full benefit of them. Ensuring people are using their inhalers correctly is absolutely essential to maintain control over their condition and prevent exacerbation.”

The new films feature Karen Donaldson, Respiratory Physiotherapist, and Alison Brenton, Specialist Respiratory Occupational Therapist, from Cumbria Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, and aims to show patients how to correctly use inhalers and look after themselves.

Dr Amin added: “Each film gives a step by step guide on correct inhaler use.”

The films are available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_Nrzgj6mPE or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crsct83uljY.