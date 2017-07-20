New cafe launch for Parkinson’s sufferers in city

New support for people living with Parkinson’s in and around Lancaster is launching on Saturday.

The ‘Parkinson’s Café’ launch event will be held on July 22, from 11am until 2pm at the Lancaster Neuro Drop-In Centre and will include therapy taster sessions, a mindfulness talk and craft stalls.

Led by the Parkinson’s UK Lancaster and Morecambe Support Group, the café will be a new style of support for people affected by Parkinson’s in the area. It offers an opportunity for like-minded people to meet each month for a relaxed social event along with access to mutual support in an informal setting.

Patricia Howard, the lead volunteer for the support group, said: “My husband, John was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 50 and we both thought we would like to be involved in meeting others with the condition and sharing information and concerns.

“John passed away in 2015 at the age of 64, but I am still very passionate about the support for local people affected by Parkinson’s Group – just as my husband was – and I will continue to do all I can to provide help, advice and social activities to all those whose life has been touched by the condition.”

One in 500 people in UK have Parkinson’s.

Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological condition, for which there currently is no cure.

The main symptoms are tremor, slowness of movement and rigidity, but there are other ‘hidden’ symptoms.

This Parkinson’s Café will take place on the fourth Monday of every month at the Lancaster Neuro Drop-In Centre, from 10.30am until noon.

Contact Patricia Howard on path1946@live.co.uk or 01524 770831.