Mental health survey to gauge opinion

People who use NHS community mental health services in Lancashire are being encouraged to take part in a survey to drive future service improvements.

Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust is carrying out the 2017 Community Mental Health Survey to find out what people who use these services think about the care they receive in order to improve people’s experiences. The survey is led by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) as part of a national programme to improve mental health services for local populations.

This year the survey will be sent to 850 people aged 18 and over who have recently used the Trust’s services. Obtaining feedback from people who use services and understanding what is important to them is vital for improving the quality of care. The results will help the Trust see where they are performing well and to identify any areas where there is room for improvement.

The survey is part of a commitment to design and deliver health services with people at the heart of everything we do. Our Vision identifies the importance of listening to people’s stories so that we can learn and improve quality together.

Those chosen to take part will receive a copy of the questionnaire to complete before the end of June. The results of the survey will be presented in a form that does not allow any individual’s answers to be identified. The results of the survey will be published by the CQC in November 2017 and will be share by the Trust.

Dee Roach, Executive Director of Nursing and Quality said:

“We hope that the people who use our services will take the time to help us with this survey. Their views are vital in helping us to find out how we are doing and how we can improve. This is an excellent way for people to help shape the services we provide in the future.”

If you have any queries or concerns about the survey please contact Dawn Kenyon 01772 695366 or email involvement@lancashirecare.nhs.uk.