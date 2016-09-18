Macmillan bus arrives in Lancaster’s Market Square

Free, specialist information and support about cancer is coming to Lancaster when Macmillan Cancer Support’s bus visits the area.

There will be cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information.

The team encourages anyone with worries or concerns relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with or beyond cancer, or are a carer or loved one of someone who is.

The Macmillan bus will be in Market Square, Lancaster, on Thursday, September 29, between 9am and 3pm.

Su Higgins, a Macmillan Information and Support Specialist on the unit, said: “It’s really important that people living with cancer are able to access the financial information and support they are entitled to, so they can focus on what’s most important: their health. We can help signpost people to Macmillan benefits advisers who can provide free, confidential support.

“This month we’re also here to answer any of your other questions about cancer. Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need information about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us. We’d be happy to help.”

The five Macmillab buses travel around the UK visiting local communities, providing cancer information and advice on the ground. Last year they helped around 74,000 people in over 565 locations across the UK.

For further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service, and planned visits, go to http://www.macmillan.org.uk/aboutus/contactus/mobileinformationcentrelocations.aspx

If you are unable to visit the unit but have questions about cancer, visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 808 00 00 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm).

You can find out about Macmillan services near you at http://www.macmillan.org.uk/in-your-area/choose-location.html.