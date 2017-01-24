Life-saving vaccine plea  to schoolgirls

Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust is supporting Cervical Cancer Prevention Week by encouraging schoolgirls to get vaccinated against human papillomavirus (HPV).

Cervical Cancer Prevention Week (January 22-30) is being used to remind people that cervical cancer can kill. Regular screening and vaccinating young girls against HPV, however, helps save thousands of lives every year.

Pearl Greenwood, Immunisation Team Leader at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “On the occasion of Cervical Cancer Prevention week, we can’t stress enough the importance of being vaccinated against HPV which causes 99% of all cervical cancers.

“We strongly advise all girls to get vaccinated to protect themselves against this virus.

“Our teams will shortly be visiting year 8 and 9 girls in schools in Lancashire to get them vaccinated.

“We also offer a flexible service for year 8 girls who are educated outside of mainstream schools so there is no reason that your child should not be vaccinated. “

For more information, please call the HPV Immunisation Team on 01772 644499 or on 01282 628405.