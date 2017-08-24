Join all the fun at three-day Lancaster Health Festival

Members of the public are invited to join in conversations about their health and wellbeing at the Lancaster Health Festival.

Bay Health and Care Partners are inviting the public, health professionals and partner organisations to the Lancaster Health Festival, which will take place over three days which will begin on the evening of Thursday September 21 and run to the afternoon of Saturday September 23.

The event, which will be spread out across a number of locations and venues within the town centre, is completely free and will be packed with lots of fun-filled activities for everyone.

A key aim of the event will be to start a new conversation about people’s health and wellbeing, and to support people to think about, and make positive changes to their life.

Ian Dewar, Chaplain at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, said “The Healthfest is a chance for people to get together and share their experiences, perhaps there’s a choir, dance group or sports team you’d like to promote.”

“This event doesn’t just focus on healthcare, but rather on the simple steps we can take to improve our own wellbeing.”

Andy Knox, Director for Health and Wellbeing, NHS Morecambe Bay CCG, added “I’m thrilled we’ve been able to arrange this event.”

Email ian.dewar@mbht.nhs.uk forinformation.