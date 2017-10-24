Family stars in TV show for Children in Need

A Morecambe family are featuring in a TV special highlighting the important work of CancerCare as part of the BBC’s annual Children in Need coverage.

The family who have been supported by CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria were filmed at the charity’s Lancaster base on Monday, October 16.

Caira and therapist, Laura Ward, being filmed by the BBC for the Children in Need special.

The heart-warming TV special is due to be shown on a date yet to be confirmed during the week of November 13 to 17.

Members of the Sanderson family from Torrisholme in Morecambe said they had received wonderful support from CancerCare.

Mum Jackie Sanderson, who works for the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology within Lancaster Environment Centre at Lancaster University, received help during and after her treatment and recovery from breast cancer.

Jackie’s daughters Caira, 11 and Niamh, 13, who attend Carnforth High School, have also received support thanks to CancerCare.

Caira, who says she loves visiting CancerCare and is very happy with the care she has received, was filmed in a session with therapist, Laura Ward.

The family was also filmed for the Children in Need programme.

Jackie said: “I had breast cancer a few years ago and CancerCare has been with me right from the start. I am ok now but my children have had to deal with some anxiety. Niamh has been a couple of times and Caira has found it so relaxing. They feel safe here.

“Coming to CancerCare is like having a big warm hug. It’s like a family.”

CancerCare provides free counselling services for young people who have been affected by cancer. Children in Need is supporting CancerCare to develop an even wider range of services for teenagers who either have Cancer themselves or are effected by a diagnosis in their immediate family.

Jackie added: “When CancerCare was first recommended to me I was reluctant but now I really like coming here.

“It’s so friendly and my counsellor was brilliant. I rave about this place now.”

Jackie’s husband, Andrew, who works for Poole Townsend Estate Agency in the South Lakes, has recently done a zip-wire challenge and a parachute jump to raise funds and says he will do a challenge every year to say ‘thank you’ to the charity. Andrew said: “I can see a difference between how the children are now and how they were. It has helped all of us to move forward.

“It’s so warm and friendly here. You are welcomed with open arms.”

Carol Lowe, a producer and presenter for North West Tonight, said: “We are in the process of making three films for Children in Need Week looking at how the money has been spent.

“It will be shown at some point from November the 13th to November the 17th.”

Neil Townsend, Chief Executive of CancerCare who was there during the filming, said: “I am fortunate to be able to meet families like the Sandersons, get to know them a little and see first-hand how CancerCare supports them and helps them get through what is a very difficult time.

“The Children in Need grant we have received will help us do more to support young people in North Lancashire and South Cumbria.”

CanceCare is dedicated to helping families affected by cancer and other life-limiting conditions.

The independent charity provides free professional therapy services designed to help individuals and their loved ones to come to terms with and manage the challenges of a serious illness.