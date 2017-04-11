Doctor backs Parkinson’s UK campaign

A Morecambe GP is backing a national campaign encouraging the public to donate towards research into Parkinson’s Disease.

Dr Alex Gaw and doctors at Morecambe Bay Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) are supporting the campaign “We Won’t Wait”introduced by Parkinson’s UK to help find new treatments for the condition, as well as educating the public on what treatments are currently available.

The last significant drug discovery for Parkinson’s disease was over 50 years ago and campaigners are keen that more is done, so that people who suffer from the disorder can benefit from improved treatments.

Parkinson’s affects part of the brain and over time the condition is deteriorative. The most common symptoms include tremors (involuntary shaking of parts of the body), stiff muscles and slow movement.

Dr Alex Gaw, from Morecambe Bay CCG, said: “There is still a lot that needs to be done for people who suffer from Parkinson’s disease. This is why I am calling upon local residents to support the Parkinson’s UK charity”. Call 0808 800 0303 or email hello@parkinsons.org.uk.