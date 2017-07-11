Carnforth patient’s gift from the heart

A former RAF senior warrant officer from Carnforth has thanked staff at a cardiac centre where he was treated by making a donation of £500.

Ronald Bosdet, 88, who served in the RAF for 32 years and was a football coach up until the age of 74, presented the money to the Blue Skies Hospitals Fund – the charity of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which houses the Lancashire Cardiac Centre where Ronald was operated on.

Ronald underwent a procedure called a transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) in November 2015 and his health has greatly improved since then.

Ronald said: “Before my operation I was looking after my wife Iris who is disabled.

“I was doing ok but it was getting difficult. One night, after getting my wife into bed and settling her down, I sat down and couldn’t get my breath. I called an ambulance and was rushed into the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

“From there I was taken to Blackpool where they told me how serious my condition was. I’d had a heart attack in 1988 and doctors had discovered a heart murmur. That came to a head and resulted in my being rushed to Blackpool for the TAVI procedure. I underwent the TAVI procedure and have felt fine ever since.”

Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Mr Amal Bose; Consultant Cardiologists, Dr Ranjit More and Dr Andrew Wiper and Sister, Kate Lee, were delighted to meet Ronald again.

Mr Bose said: “A TAVI can be done under a local anaesthetic. It is a good alternative to an operation.It is often used in patients where standard surgery would be more risky. It is very pleasing to see that the treatment has been successful.”

Kate said: “My main role has been to follow-up how Ronald is doing. He arrested on the operating table so it is great to see him looking so well now.”

Ronald worked at Heysham Power Station until he retired and has always been a keen golfer.

Ronald’s wife, Iris, 90, lives at The Sands care home in Morecambe. He said: “I feel so much better now. I still get tired, but I am 88!

“I am well enough to go and see Iris every day as well as lead an independent life myself.”

Lauren Codling from the Blue Skies Hospitals Fund said: “We are extremely grateful to Ronald for his generous donation.

“It is very kind of him and his donation will be used to enhance the care provided at the Lancashire Cardiac Centre.”