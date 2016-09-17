Carnforth GP in line for top HSJ award

A Carnforth GP has been chosen as a finalist for a prestigious HSJ Clinical Leader of the Year Award 2016.

Dr Andy Knox for being shortlisted in the Clinical Leader of the Year category for one of the most celebrated and recognised awards in British health care today.

He is an executive lead GP for Lancashire North Clinical Commissioning Group and works with the Better Care Together Team for Morecambe Bay. Dr Knox is also a partner at Ash Trees Surgery Carnforth.

For 35 years the HSJ Awards, have recognised, celebrated, and promoted the finest achievements in NHS, and showcased them to the service’s most influential leaders. During that time the HSJ Awards have grown to become the most sought after accolade in British healthcare – and very probably the largest awards programme of its type in the world.

Dr Knox said: “My particular area of interest is ‘Health and Wellbeing’ and I feel passionate about the community I live and work in, but also I genuinely have a keen interest in everyone’s health and wellbeing and culture change within the NHS.

“The main objective of the work we are currently doing is to establish a ‘Community Movement’ to get the community and the staff engaged in what would become the ‘Carnforth Conversation’ with the intention of the community taking responsibility for their own health and that of their community.

“I am thrilled to be chosen as a finalist for this award and am looking forward to the awards ceremony in London”.

Jacqui Thompson Senior Manager at Lancashire North Commissioning Group said: “Dr Knox’s Leadership skills are exceptional he is compassionate and always puts the patient at the forefront of his work and that of the team.

“He is leading by example around motivational interviewing and coaching for health, supporting the implementation of this training across teams. He is passionate about promoting behaviour change amongst staff to a more patient centred approach.

“He values everyone’s contribution and actively encourages participation from all to ensure the best possible outcome for the patient is achieved, champions the change we are trying to make he is an inspirational speaker that gets the message over and motivates others. He really deserves to be a finalist for this award”

One of Dr Knox’s patients at Ashtrees Surgery commented: “I have known Dr Knox for several years. When he speaks to a patient or colleague, you feel that what you have to say is really important to him. He listens, considers and responds. He knows his patients well and they trust him. I had no hesitation in supporting this nomination for Dr Knox”

All finalists will find out if they have won the HSJ Award on Wednesday November 23 at InterContinental O2, London.