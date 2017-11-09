Bay health trust has mixed performance says NHS checker

Morecambe Bay’s health trust has failed to hit both the A&E four hour waiting time target, and the planned ops and care 18 week target , according to figures released by the BBC.

Currently, the trust is failing to meet the NHS’ four hour A&E waiting target - where a patient is treated or admitted within four hours. The target is 95 per cent, and the trust managed 89.4 per cent in September 2017.

It last hit the target in August 2015. For planned operations and care, the national target is for 92 per cent of patients to be dealt with within 18 weeks.

The trust managed 88.3 per cent in August 2017, against a national average of 89.4 per cent.

The trust last hit the target in December 2015.

However it is performing well in terms of cancer care, where the national target is for 85 per cent of patients to begin treatment within 62 days of urgent GP referral.

The trust performed at 85.9 per cent against a national average of 82.6 per cent.

The BBC’s NHS target checker ranked UHMBT 91 out of 131 trusts nationwide.

Starting this month, GPs based at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary (RLI) will begin working in new ways to ensure people receive the right type of care for their condition.

People will be assessed by a triage nurse within 15 minutes of arrival.