Angel pillows are heavenly donation

Bare and District WI have been making angel pillows and drainage bags for CancerCare.

The soft pillows fit under the arm after having a mastectomy due to breast cancer and the drainage bags help with chest drains.

After a large donation of materials from Standfast and a lot of hard work from the ladies at the WI in making the pillows and bags, the items were donated to CancerCare to be given out to patients.Neil Townsend CEO of CancerCare said:” Having wonderful support from Bare and District WI means a lot to Cancer Care. We are always striving to help people in practical ways. The donation of 100 bags and cushions means people undergoing surgery can have a lovely item to make a difficult time more bearable.”

Pictured from left: Glenys Dennison,Penny Darby, Diane Burrows,June Baker, Neil Townsend Janet Hemingway Cath White Cindy Allen, Karen Turnbull and Andrea Partridge.