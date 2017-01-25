Health videos will help you look after your family

Health organisation Better Care Together has released two films to help parents care for their children at home.

The films cover coughs, colds and breathing difficulties, and high temperature, and will help parents and those who care for children to look after their young ones if they are suffering from these conditions.

These films will supplement the previously published self-care videos on the Better Care Together YouTube channel.

Those covered common ailments for children including constipation, gastroenteritis, head lice

and sore throat.

Dr Lauren Dixon, GP at Bridgegate Medical Centre in Barrow-in-Furness, who has helped create the two films, said “I was thrilled to be involved in making these films.

“In many cases when children are feeling unwell, the best treatment is love and care from their families. However it’s natural for parents to worry about their child and I hope that those who watch the film feel happier to care for their children at home and know when they should seek more help.”

The films are the latest releases of the self-care series by Better Care Together and can be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNKTigxd6dBpbhakcbqIqkg