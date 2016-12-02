Health campaigners slam Coca-Cola ahead of truck visit to Lancaster

The famous TV Coca-Cola truck is coming to Lancaster this weekend but not everybody is happy about it.

Health campaigners have hit out at Coca-Cola saying their promotional truck “hijacks Christmas” by bringing “weight problems to children”.

“We are aware of the damage caused by these drinks which play a major role in the soaring obesity and type 2 diabetes figures in our region” said a spokesman for the Liverpool-based Health Equalities Group in a letter to our newspaper.

A Coca-Cola spokesman said: “The tour provides a moment of fun for everyone in the build-up to Christmas.

“As part of the experience we offer people a small 150ml can of Coca-Cola Classic or one of our no sugar options, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar or Diet Coke.

“We do not provide drinks to under 12s unless their parent or guardian is present and happy for us to do so.”

The truck, made famous on the ‘Holidays Are Coming’ TV ads, will stop at Dalton Square in Lancaster on December 3 from 1pm to 9pm.