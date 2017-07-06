Headline show for Lancaster band who hit 500,000 plays on Spotify

A Lancaster band whose debut single became a huge hit on the internet are playing their first headline show in the city this month.

Lowes released Awake at Night in July 2016, and since then it has had more than 500,000 plays on Spotify and 200,000 hits on YouTube.

It also made its way onto Radio 1 within the first two weeks of its release.

The band are Evie Plumb on vocals and piano, Oliver Corrigan on guitar, Jamie Walker on bass and Luke Paget on drums.

They’ll be playing at the Glow Rooms on Wednesday July 19, with support from Hayden Barlow and Alex Hulme.

The show starts at 7pm, and tickets are £6.

Their next single Walking on Fire is released in August, and is being produced by Luke Paget and Cam Blackwood who has worked with George Ezra, London Grammar and Florence and the Machine.

They’ll be playing Kendal Calling, Eskfest, and Barn on the Farm this summer.

Tickets are available for the show online HERE