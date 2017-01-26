Have your say on 15-year housing plan

A series of drop-in events will be held so people can have their say on Lancaster City Council’s plans to allocate land for house building.

Proposals on where 13,000 homes should be built over the next 15 years will be available for the public to view starting tomorrow (Friday).

The proposals are part of Lancaster City Council’s Local Plan and include up to 3,500 new homes between Lancaster and the university including new schools, and the potential for a “garden village” at Bailrigg.

A new development of 1,000 new homes at Cuckoo Farm between Ridge Lea and Lancaster Farms Prison is also being taken forward, as well as 500 properties on greenbelt land south of Windermere Road, Carnforth, and 1,000 north of Beaumont and Skerton, between the Bay Gateway and Halton Road.

Smaller developments, including 195 houses east of Williamson Park, will make up the rest of the 13,000 new properties the council says it needs so that people can “find work and have a decent home”.

Following a public consultation last autumn, planners have decided not to move forward with proposals for new developments between Bolton-le-Sands and Slyne-with-Hest, which villagers dubbed “Bolton-le-Slyne”. Plans to build on greenbelt land east of Torrisholme Barrow, and on land east of the M6, south east of Halton, have also been shelved, as has a major housing development in Dolphinholme.

The drop-in events are as follows:

February: Monday 6 - Lancaster Methodist Church, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, 4pm-7pm; Wednesday 8 - Christ Church Hall, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster, 4pm-7pm; Thursday 9 - Carnforth Heritage Centre, Carnforth Station, Warton Road. Carnforth, 4pm-7pm; Tuesday 14 - Central Lancaster High School, Crag Road, Lancaster, 4pm-7pm; Saturday 18 - St Nicholas Arcade, Lancaster City Centre, 10.30am-1.30pm; Monday 20 - Ellel Village Hall, Main Road, Galgate, 4pm-7pm; Tuesday 21- Carnforth Civic Hall, North Road, Carnforth, 3pm-6pm; Thursday 23 - Middleton Parish Hall, Low Road, Middleton, 4pm-7pm; Tuesday 28 - Morecambe Library, Central Drive, Morecambe, 4pm-7pm

March: Monday 1 - Beaumont College, Slyne Road, 4pm-7pm; Thursday 2 - Rowley Court, (opp. Boot and Shoe), Scotforth Road, Lancaster, 4pm-7pm; Monday 6 - St Paul’s Community Centre, Hala Square, Lancaster, 4pm-7pm; Tuesday 7 - Hornby Institute, Main Street, Hornby, Near Lancaster, 4pm-7pm; Wednesday 8 - Lancaster Library, Market Square, Lancaster, 12.30pm-3.30pm; Monday 13 – Lancaster House Hotel, Green Lane, Lancaster, 3pm-7pm.

There are two draft documents to look at as part of the Local Plan.

The Strategic Policies and Land Allocations Development Plan Document (DPD) sets out a vision on how development needs, such as housing, employment and retailing, will be met for at least the next 15 years.

It allocates land for development, such as housing and employment, and, identifies land which should be protected because of its environmental, social or economic importance. An update to the existing ‘Development Management DPD’ will also be available for consultation. This sets out the council’s planning policies which are used to make decision on planning proposals.

The public consultation on the Local Plan runs from January 27 to March 14. More details at www.lancaster.gov.uk/planningpolicy from Friday.

There will also be information at customer service centres at Lancaster and Morecambe Town Halls from Friday.