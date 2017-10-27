Have a spooktacular and safe Halloween say NWAS

It’s that spooky time of year for frightening fun and delightful treats but for North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) Halloween or ‘Mischief Night’ is one of the busiest times of year.

Many of the gruesome and ghoulish injuries ambulance crews see could be easily avoided if people take a few simple steps to make sure everyone has a terrific rather than terrifying time.

Both the young and old all enjoy dressing up and a lot of effort goes into the perfect outfit but sadly some costumes can be extremely dangerous.

With more candles and lanterns around to help create that Halloween atmosphere, check costumes are “flame-resistant” with a visible CE mark.

Remember to never leave burning candles or pumpkin lanterns unattended, better still replace the candles with torches and lights.

Capes and long material are very common in costumes and not only can they be a fire risk they can cause trips and falls.

Stay clear of any costumes that are too tight around the neck and it is best that masks fit properly and have holes big enough to see out of.

Try costumes on before the big night to be sure it fits properly and can walk around comfortably.

If using face paints test them on a small area of the skin first to check for any irritation.

Parents should always go with their children when going ‘trick-or-treating’.

Stick to the streets and areas that you know and be respectful of your neighbours.

To help children be more visible to drivers to prevent any road accidents it’s a good idea if they wear something reflective, or give them a torch or glow sticks to carry. Wrap up warm or perhaps wear clothes under a costume to stop from catching a chill.

Advanced Paramedic, David Blowers, said: “Halloween is a really fun time of year and we want everyone to have a really great time. To stop it turning into something more scary it is important to keep in mind our simple safety tips.

“The Halloween weekend is also a very popular time for party-goers and adults who should also follow this safety advice. Remember to drink in moderation, have plenty of soft drinks and plan your journey home when on a night out.

“We are extremely busy so please only call 999 for life-threatening and potentially life threatening emergencies only. There are other healthcare options out there for less serious incidents such as walk-in centres, your GP, pharmacies or by getting advice from NHS 111.”