Hauntingly good night coming up in Morecambe

There are only a few tickets left for a haunted night like no other.

For one night only the Winter Gardens, in Morecambe, will be transformed into a house music hub attracting some of the most renowned DJs.

DJ Matt Thiss, of Shortlands Drive in Heysham, has topped his burgeoning reputation with several appearances in Ibiza this summer. Matt hones his skills in his home studio. PIC BY ROB LOCK 27-7-2015

The iconic theatre offers a different way to spend Halloween as it welcomes fire breathers, dancers and DJs to its lair.

Fancy dress is optional, but many of the 700 party-goers are planning their outfits for the party this Saturday.

Morecambe DJs Matt Thiss, Summer Jenkins and David Lee decided it was time they offered something on the other side of the river.

“There is nothing really going on in Morecambe in terms of house music, so we have decided to try and have a go,” said Matt, who is also playing on the night.

“I think we are lucky to get that venue because of the history, it is supposed to be haunted. It will be sold out before the weekend.”

Joining Matt will be Hott Like Detroit, Yousef and Dave Lee. It will be Yousef’s first time in Morecambe, but the popular DJ is familiar with historic theatres. He regularly plays his party Circus in a 220-year-old theatre in Liverpool.

He said: “I love DJing so much and Halloween is the biggest night of the year, so I’m looking forward to letting rip on the crowd!”

The party is for 18+, 8pm-4am. There will be two bars and tickets available at www.skiddle.com.