Harry Potter star seen at Morecambe Winter Gardens

A TV star who provided the voice of Dobby in the Harry Potter films has spent the past three weeks at the Morecambe Winter Gardens.

Toby Jones, who made his breakthrough as Truman Capote in Infamous and recently appeared in the Dad’s Army reboot, has been working at the theatre for the filming of BBC One’s Agatha Christie’s classic, The Witness For The Prosecution.

Evelyn Archer, chairman of the Winter Gardens Preservation Trust, is delighted the theatre will feature in the adaptation, which is due to be aired at Christmas.

“I’m sure people will recognise the Winter Gardens straight away,” said Evelyn.

“Toby was a really nice man, he wanted to know all about the theatre’s history.”

Crews filmed the theatre’s Parisian Bar, the horse shoe around the auditorium, the foyer, stalls, dressing rooms and the boxes near the stage.

Evelyn added: “They respected the theatre’s Grade II * listed status and even brought in a cleaning crew afterwards.”

Volunteers also met star of Phoenix Nights, Ted Robbins who is starring in the show. A year ago a BBC crew filmed period drama, Close to the Enemy at the theatre.

Evelyn added: “It amazes me when people say they have never been in here.

“How could you not visit?

“It’s an iconic part of Morecambe.