Harley claims two victories and wins trophy at Oulton Park

Harley Rushton claimed two victories and was crowned the David Swallow Memorial Trophy champion at the Wirral 100 club, Oulton Park.

Harley started the day on his Craven Manx Norton by qualifying in pole position by more than one second.

Harley started race one strongly, taking the lead after the first corner which he held for the rest of the race, controlling the pace and pulling a 14 second advantage over second place.

The second race of the day was a 20-mile feature race for the David Swallow Memorial Trophy. There was a long battle between Harley and his rival Richard Molnar but Harley held the lead for the majority of the race, passing Richard back when he tried to take the lead.

After trading places all race long Harley had the lead into the last lap but a missed gear allowed his rival to draw alongside him into the last corner.

Elbows locked as both riders entered the corner and Richard ran wide through the turn, allowing Harley to pull past him, winning the race to the line by just 0.2 seconds.

Harley was ecstatic about these results. Speaking afterwards, he said: “The last race of the day was a difficult race long battle.

“Coming out on top was a great result for me and the team. This is the second time I have won the David Swallow Trophy race. The bike felt strong and my results showed this. I will try to continue these winning ways for the rest of the race season.”

The one-off memorial race was in memory of David Swallow, a young racer who passed away from Carbon Monoxide poisoning.