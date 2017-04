A nine-year-old girl chopped off her long locks to help children who have lost the hair through cancer and other illnesses.

Freya Lucas, from Halton, wanted to give something back to children who have lost their hair.

The St Wilfrid’s Primary School pupil had nine inches cut off by hairdresser, Leann Mayers.

Her hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, who provide free real hair wigs to children that have lost their own hair.

Freya has raised more than £500 for the charity.