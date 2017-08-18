Halton fish fryer up for national award

A Lancaster man has been named as one of the UK’s top 10 young fish friers as part of The 2018 National Fish & Chip Awards.

Brett Coulton, from Black’s Finest Fish & Chips, in Halton, has been shortlisted for the Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year Award.

The 20-year-old has faced a rigorous judging process, undergoing exam questionnaires and in-depth telephone interviews conducted by senior industry experts.

Over the coming weeks, the 10 semi-finalists will be subjected to further appraisal as they receive a skills based assessment - which includes chipping potatoes, making batter, frying fish - and undergo a personal interview during a comprehensive judging day at the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) Training School in Leeds, West Yorkshire. This stage of judging will whittle down the shortlist to five finalists.

Brett said: !I am over the moon and really glad. I did not expect to get this far. I hope to carry on and win it if I can."

Kelvin Lee, managing director of Drywite Ltd, said: “The Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year Award has attracted an exceptionally high standard of entries again this year, making the judges’ job of whittling it down to 10 semi-finalists very difficult. It’s great to see so many young friers with a real passion for the industry and I am confident that the future of fish and chips is safe in their hands.”

The winner of the Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 30th anniversary ceremony in London in January.