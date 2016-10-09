Hair salon marks 10 years with fundraising evening

A popular hair salon recently held a special open evening to mark their 10 year anniversary and to raise money for local charity which supports families of stillborn babies.

Guys ‘N’ Dolls Hair Boutique in Church Street, Lancaster, marked the milestone event by celebrating with supporters of the business, and raised a grand total of £3,810.

The salon chose to donate the money to Tigerlily Trust after the charity supported co-owner Evonne and her partner Alastair when their identical twin boys, Rupert and Charlie, were stillborn.

Evonne said: “We can’t thank Tigerlily Trust enough for helping us through such a difficult time. We chose to support Tigerlily Trust for our fundraising evening due to the amazing work that Val does to help other families in our situation.

“The event was a huge success, we celebrated our 10 year anniversary surrounded by friends, family and clients, and we raised nearly £4,000 which is absolutely fantastic!”

The event was supported by businesses and supporters who donated raffle prizes.

Valerie Isherwood, founder of Tigerlily Trust, said: “I would like to thank everyone involved in making the event such a successful evening and for all the kindness, generosity and support.”