Guide dog recovers after vicious attack

A guide dog is recovering after being viciously attacked by another dog in the city centre.

Eight-year-old Buster, a labratriever, needed stitches to close a wound in his side after a loose dog ran at him and seized him in its jaws.

Buster is the faithful friend of Barry Mason, who is registered blind.

Barry, 73, and Buster were out shopping on Penny Street when the attack happened on August 25.

“It was such a shock,” said Barry’s wife Valerie.

“Buster’s side was all cut open. It was in a real mess. He needed an anaesthetic, they cleaned him out and stitched him up. He’s OK now.”

The offending dog was not on its lead and was with a man.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said they were working with the police to identify the owner.